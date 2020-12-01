General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

GRIDCO staff threaten sit down strike ahead of Dec. 7 polls

The aggrieved staff is asking government to pay their debt of about 1.2 billion cedis

The staff of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) is threatening to embark on a sit-down strike beginning Wednesday, December 2, 2020, ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7 over issues of wage opener.



The aggrieved workers say they will not attend to all emergencies including the falling conductor, transformer failure, and system control.



According to the workers Union of GRIDCo, management and the board have failed to furnish it with information on the 2020 wage opener negotiations.



The staff of GRIDCO have as a result hoisted red banners at their various substation installations as a way to express their displeasure and forewarn management of the impending strike.



Some of the aggrieved workers contend that a new Director of Finance upon assumption of office has canceled some allowances they were enjoying and slashed others over financial difficulties.



Again, transportation allowance instituted for workers following the withdrawal of shuttle bus for workers has not been paid.



Meanwhile, a crunch meeting is expected at 2:00 pm today between management and the workers union at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.



GRIDCo staff went on strike on December 2019 to push government and other institutions to pay their debt of about 1.2 billion cedis to the power transmission company to enable it run efficiently.

