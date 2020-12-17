Regional News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: GNA

GRCS celebrates International Day of PWDs in Central Region

The event was to create real opportunities for PWDs

The Central Regional Office of the Ghana Red Cross Society has marked this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) which falls on December 3 every year.



It was observed to promote, empower and create real opportunities for PWDs to break all barriers of inclusion and promote equality in all areas of the society.

The event which featured 250 participants was organized by GRCS at Apam and supported by World Education Incorporation (WEI) and UKAID.



It was on the theme: "Building back better: towards an inclusive and sustainable post COVID-19 world by, for and with persons with disabilities.”



Mr John Ekow Aidoo, Regional Manager of GRCS, noted that it was prudent to empower and invest in PWDs to help them to create job opportunities for themselves, access healthcare and enjoy social protection.



“When people are empowered they are better prepared to take advantage of opportunities, become agents of change and can more readily embrace their civic responsibilities,” be added.



He said society ought to strengthen collective efforts for PWDs to enjoy essential services like immediate healthcare, digital infrastructure and socio-cultural opportunities.



On education, Mr Aidoo noted that GRCS and WEI had been at the forefront of response since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country March this year.



He urged educational agencies to remain open and accessible to all, saying, “It has been noticed that educational responses to the crisis have not always reached the most disadvantaged or been adaptive to their special needs.”



Mr Albert Acquah, Social Welfare Officer of Gomoa West District, said it was impossible for their outfit to work without PWDs.



He urged PWDs to engage the Department of Social Welfare since their arms were widely opened to assist them materially and financially establish themselves.



“We will empower you through the Disability Fund, provide medical support and assist you to make your livelihoods better,” he said.



Mr Cephas Abakah, Regional Chairman of Ghana Federation Disability Organisations (GFD) urged the Ghana Health Service to make access to healthcare easier.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.