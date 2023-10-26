GRASAG elects new national executives: A glimpse of the winners

Regional News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: Emmanuel Owusu, Contributor

The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG) recently held its highly anticipated election during the 28th Annual Delegates' Congress in Tamale on October 21, 2023, to elect its national executives.



This momentous election resulted in the selection of the following winners:



Emmanuel Owusu and Haruna Hamza were elected as President and Vice President, respectively, surpassing their contender, Akudugu Issaka.



Rafiu Anwar-Sadat won the position of General Secretary with an overwhelming "YES" vote, signifying the profound trust placed in his ability for efficient and transparent record-keeping and communication within GRASAG.



Kelvin Torsu clinched the pivotal role of Financial Controller, demonstrating his adeptness in efficiently managing GRASAG's financial matters.

Basin Nawai Sumaila's impressive vote count confirmed his appointment as the Organizing Coordinator of the Association.



Mercy Yaa Boatemaa Appiah secured a commanding victory as the Gender Commissioner over her contender, Rita Mensah, underscoring her commitment to championing gender equality and inclusivity within GRASAG.



The newly elected national executives herald a fresh chapter in GRASAG's leadership. Their election represents a new dawn for the organization, characterized by a steadfast focus on graduate students' welfare, gender equality, efficient organization, prudent financial management, and transparent communication. As these leaders assume their roles, the graduate student community across Ghana eagerly anticipates the positive changes and impactful initiatives that will define the future of GRASAG under their leadership