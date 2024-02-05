GRASAG UHAS organizes its first-ever R and STATA workshop

Regional News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: GRASAG UHAS

GRASAG UHAS Chapter, under the leadership of His Excellency Godwin Vechey Adjei, organized the R and STATA workshops. The workshop was held via Zoom on the 1st and 2nd of February, 2024.



The workshop was attended by postgraduate students of UHAS, undergraduate students of UHAS, and personnel from the Ghana Health Service and its diaspora.



The purpose of the workshop was to provide participants with basic knowledge and skills in statistical tools like R and STATA to facilitate the analysis of basic data.



The workshop was facilitated by Dr. David Adedia, Senior Lecturer (Applied Statistics and Data Scientist) from the Department of Basic Sciences, School of Basic and Biomedical Sciences, University of Health and Allied Sciences, and Dr.Wisdom Kwame Takramah, Lecturer and Statistician from the Department of Epidemiology, Fred Newtown Binka School of Public Health, University of Health and Allied Sciences.



The workshop experienced a massive turnout, and the participants raised many suggestions that another workshop should be organized for them as well as that maximum time should be allocated for each session.



Also, in a way of showing appreciation to GRASAG UHAS, the organizers of the workshop, a participant on behalf of all the participants who took part in the conference expressed their appreciation and gratitude to GRASAG UHAS for such an insightful workshop and hoped for more workshops to be organized as such.