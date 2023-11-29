GRASAG-UG pays courtesy call to Minority leader

Politics of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

On Monday, November 27, 2023, a delegation from the University of Ghana Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG-UG), led by President Claudius B Angsongna paid a courtesy call to Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency - Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson at the Parliament House, Accra.



Among other things negotiated, GRASAG admonished the Minority Leader to call on the government to commit to paying outstanding (2 years) bursary arrears of graduate students and also increase the scholarship allocation for them.



The Minority Leader, in response, acknowledged the efforts of GRASAG Leadership and pledged to engage appropriate authorities to ensure that graduate students receive their due bursary allowance for research support and other academic endeavors.

Among the leadership of GRASAG-UG was Joseph Owusu who is the public relation officer of the association.







