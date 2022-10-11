GRASAG Central University swears-in new executives

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: Emmanuel Owusu, Contributor

The Central University chapter of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG) swore in new Executives for the 2022/2023 academic year on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the University's Christ Temple campus.



The names of the executives are Mr. Eugene Senumape Adonu, President; Mr. Wisdom Agorsor, Vice President; Mr. Mensah Gademor, General Secretary; Mr. Emmanuel Yaw Marb-Organizer; Mr. Saviour Ahiataku, Financial Secretary and Ms. Nana Ama Frimpomaa, Women’s Commissioner.



The ceremony was attended by Dr. Gloria Dzeha, Dean of Students at the University, Dr. Evans Sokro, GRASAG Patron, and Mr. Emmanuel Owusu, GRASAG National PRO, who presented Mr. Thomas Elorm Tagbortor, GRASAG National President.



In her speech, Dr. Gloria Dzeha charged the new executives with creating programs that are relevant to the needs of graduate students. She emphasized the importance of publicizing GRASAG programs and activities as a means of projecting the Central University Graduate School.



Mr. Abednego Quarshie, the outgoing President, thanked his team for their cooperation and unity, as well as the Dean of Students and the GRASAG Patron for their immense support during their tenure. Some of his administration's accomplishments included uniting and coordinating graduate students from the three University campuses; Miotso, Christ Temple, and Kumasi, and producing some souvenirs to generate revenue for GRASAG activities.



Mr. Eugene Senumape Adonu, President of GRASAG, congratulated the outgoing President, Mr. Abednego Quashie, and his team on their commendable efforts, dedication, and commitment to making GRASAG Central University vibrant during their tenure.



He also emphasized the importance of graduate education, saying, "Mr. Chairman, Graduate students form a unique group of individuals who defy all odds to pursue further education in the quest to gain knowledge that can transform their lives, careers, and the country."



He assured the audience that his administration will ensure the continuation of previous projects started by his predecessors and improve GRASAG's image on campus and beyond.



Dr. Evans Sokro, the patron, also congratulated the outgoing and new executives. He advised the executives not to let their leadership responsibilities interfere with their course work because that was the primary reason they were in school. He assured the executives of his unwavering support and his availability for consultation on their intended programs.



Mr. Emmanuel Owusu the GRASAG National PRO delivered a speech on behalf of the National President, Mr. Tagbortor. In his speech, he hinted at projects the national secretariat is currently working on to benefit postgraduate students in Ghana.



Some of these projects include; a Laptop Project with unlimited data for academic work, job opportunities for postgraduate students through a private HR firm, and the recently rolled out Graduate Research Trust Fund.



This fund will sponsor policy-oriented research for national development. He also encouraged the new executives to be involved in the activities of GRASAG National.



The program ended with the Dean of Students, the Patron, outgoing executives, and some key University staff receiving awards and citations.