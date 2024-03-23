GRA workers' Union descends on Dr. Bawumia over revenue mobilization remarks

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

The Organized Labour of the Ghana Revenue Authority Workers’ Union has issued a scathing rebuke against the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over his recent remarks regarding revenue mobilization methods employed by the GRA.



Dr. Bawumia's comments, made during a meeting with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, raised concerns about the alleged misuse of tax collection by GRA staff, suggesting that it may be used as a pretext for harassing businesses.



In response, the Organized Labour, in a statement dated Friday, March 22, 2024, condemned Dr. Bawumia's remarks as "unfortunate" and viewed them as a direct affront to the diligent efforts of GRA employees.



“We would like to state unequivocally that, we the workers of GRA find this statement unfortunate and consider it as an attack on the efforts of the hard-working staff of the Authority which if not discontinued, would incur the displeasure of workers, disrupt revenue collection efforts and breed industrial disharmony,” citinewsroom.com quoted the union.



The statement also warned that such comments could sow discontent among workers, disrupt revenue collection processes, and lead to industrial unrest within the Authority.



Moreover, the group urged the Vice President to either acknowledge the significant strides made by the GRA or refrain from making statements that undermine the hard work of its employees.



They highlighted the apparent contradiction in Dr. Bawumia's stance, noting his role as Head of the Economic Management Team and his awareness of the government-set targets for the Authority through the Ministry of Finance.



“It is strange that the Vice President, who also doubles as the Head of the Economic Management Team could suggest that the Authority gives itself unrealistic targets while he is well aware that annual targets are assigned to the Authority by the government through the Ministry of Finance.



“Indeed, the least we expect from the Vice President, if he would not appreciate the efforts of the Authority in raising Tax Revenue, is not to put the lives of our hardworking staff at risk with such unfortunate comments.”



The GRA Organized Labour underscored the potential adverse effects of the Vice President's statements on future revenue mobilization efforts and appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter.



“We also call on the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the GRA Board, Civil Society organizations and all well-meaning Ghanaians to admonish political functionaries to desist from making such pronouncements and intervene swiftly as this statement poses a major risk to revenue mobilization efforts going forward.”



