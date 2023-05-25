GRA customs officer spotted headbutting a civilian in viral video

General News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Uniformed men-related brutality has been a controversial issue that has been making headlines around the country for years now.



The use of excessive force by law enforcement officials has caused an outcry from citizens and civil organization groups who say that police brutality is a systemic issue that needs to be addressed as soon as possible.



A UTV video posted by a Twitter user with the handle @abochie and cited by GhanaWeb captures a uniformed customs officer from the Ghana Revenue Authority, instructing a civilian to go and sit down.



“Go sit down, go sit down, you came we be what [gives the headbutt], Go sit down, foolish boy. Ah who taught you that,” the police officer was captured saying.



The headbutt was so severe that the camera captured the sound and its impact on the civilian could be imagined.



In the same video, officials with jackets from the Ghana Revenue Authority could be seen moving to calm the situation while others in the background ask if a knife had been taken.



As the debate over police conduct rages on, civilians continue to question the role of police officers in ensuring public safety, and what steps can be taken to prevent incidents of police brutality.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue has embarked on an Invoice Invigilation Exercise to ensure Value Added Tax (VAT) are rightly paid by VAT registered businesses across the country.



