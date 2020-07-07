General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

GPRTU warns commercial drivers against arbitrary fare increases

National Chairman of the GPRTU, Kwame Kumah has called on passengers to pay the normal fares when they board public transport.



This follows reports that some commercial transport operators have increased their fares without approval.



Mr. Kumah told Nathaniel Nartey that the GPRTU will meet with the Ministry of Transport today to determine new fares.



He admitted that the fares will definitely increase.

