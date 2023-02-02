GPRTU hints of new transport fares

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has hinted of a possible increase in transport fares due to hike in fuel and spare parts cost in the country.



According to the GPRTU, prices of spare parts and lubricants have not been reduced hence the need for an increment in transport fares.



Speaking to Starr News the Senior Industrial Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Abbas Ibrahim Moro stated that they are monitoring the developments on the market before their announcement.



“Currently spare parts have not been reduced, they have been increased. Some items we use in running transport have never been reduced, it has increased. We will compare some of the items that we have identified. Then with the new increased prices we can talk on any increment and any percentage that we want to ride on.



“Spare parts dealers came out and said they’ve reduced their prices and we challenged them of which they’ve not been able to publish what has been reduced. We have even identified some of the items like tyres, its prices have gone up. When we even said they haven’t reduced it, now it has gone up again,” Mr. Moro explained.



He continued: “For now, we don’t have to mention anything. It is expected to come, but it hasn’t come so let’s wait until tomorrow and see. The new fuel price will come. We will make research into some of these things and identify the actual percentage we are to come up with. Let the prices come because nobody is prepared to trade at a loss”.



GPRTU and the National Road Transport Coordinating Council on December 19, 2022 announced an 18.3% reduction in transport fares after reaching an agreement with stakeholders.