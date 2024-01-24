GPRTU directs drivers to maintain old fares amidst ongoing negotiations

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has called on transport operators to continue charging their current fares as the association negotiates with the government on its decision of increamnt by 20%.



This decision stems from an indecisive meeting between the union and the government, citinewsroom.com reports.



Abass Moro, the Industrial Relations Officer of GPRTU, assured that there is an expectation for a resolution as the Union continues to interact with the government.



He said, “We made our grievances known, and they also told us their side. Finally, we have to go back and have another meeting. We will use your medium to tell our people [drivers] that where we have got to, we are pleading that they should still maintain what we are taking for now until we come out very clearly. So that nobody will say drivers are taking advantage of them. It’s our business that we are trying to defend.



Effect from January 2024, the recently passed Emissions Levy Bill by Parliament imposes an annual fee of GH¢100 on all owners of petrol and diesel cars.



The government strives to encourage the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power through this tax, per its dedication to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.



Reacting to these developments, the GPRTU appealed to the Speaker of Parliament, beseeching reassessment of the Emission Levy Bill.



