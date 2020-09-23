General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

GPM set to be launched October 3

File photo

The President of The Golden Purse Movement (GPM), Mr. Richard Amenuveve has confirmed in an interview that all is set for the movement to be launched on October 3, 2020 at the Global Evangelical Church Kotobabi, Accra.



The Golden Purse Movement is a non-governmental organization registered as a company limited by guarantee to champion the course of creating long lasting financial freedom for members as well as providing social support for humanity following a call by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority to educate and encourage Ghanaian citizens to plan for their future.



The Movement was built on a biblical principle practicalized by the book titled, "The Richest Man of Babylon" by George S. Clason ensuring that the world is made a better place of all.



Mr. Amenuveve being one of the founding members of the Movement was optimistic that the group, when launched and thereby opened to the public, will become a world class movement to create financial freedom for many, especially those in the informal sector to cure the looming danger of 1% out of 85% of the country's workforce that is registered on the pension scheme as recently stated by the Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, Mr. Hayford Atta Krufi.



Mr. Israel Aklorbortu, the General Secretary to the Movement also mentioned that the focus of the movement is to ensure that everyone in his or her old age should have financial estate and must not become a burden on their children. The general public thereby is invited to participate in the launch and register with the Movement.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.