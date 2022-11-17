GPHA wins institutional excellence award

Regional News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has been awarded with an Institutional Excellence Award at the maiden edition of the Alumni Dinner and Awards of the Ghana Communications Technology University (GCTU).



The success of GPHA, according to the University is a product of an unwavering dedication to corporate ethics, groundbreaking innovation and strong, decisive leadership.



The Director General of the Port Authority, Michael Achagwe Luguje, and the CEO of Meridian Port Services (MPS), Mohammed Samara were both conferred with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their immense contribution to the port and logistics sector.



Ghana Link Network Services, like GPHA was also awarded for being one of the organizations and institutions recognized for making a major impact on society with the application of communication and technology in their business operations.



The Alumni Dinner and Awards of the Ghana Communications Technology University (GCTU) was organized to recognize outstanding members of the school’s alumni and selected institutions promoting the positive use of communications and technology in their business operations.