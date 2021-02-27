Regional News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Sanley Assor, Contributor

GPHA sends off tough port security chief to US War College

Dr. William Kwabiah, Manager of Port Tema Port Security of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority

The Manager of Port Tema Port Security of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA), Col. is heading off to the War College in the United States of America and the GPHA has officially bidden him goodbye.



But the send-off was not without emotions as staff who worked under the unassuming Colonel wore sentiments on their sleeves at a durbar that Management organized for Col. Kwabiah.



“We are going to miss him a lot; his quiet efficiency and professionalism has been outstanding since he became our boss,” intimated Perry Ofosuware, one of the staffs who worked under Col. William Kwabiah.



Another, Bright Nukpeta, also intoned in an interview, “Our Colonel will be sourly missed.” Mr. Nukpeta adds, “We hope his successor will have similar people skills and work ethics as Col. Kwabiah.”



Col. Dr. William Kwabiah has been credited with keeping the Tema Port security so very tight that since he took over last year from Col. Joseph Malik Punamane who is now the Head of Security at the Jubilee House, not much incident has occurred from the Tema Port.



After just a little over a year as Manager in charge of the Tema Port Security apparatus, he is heading off for further studies at the War College in the US.



His replacement has been named as Col. Emmanuel Nyante. “We are looking forward to another great boss in Col. Nyante as well,” enthused Ofosuware, one of the staff of the Security department who worked under Col. Kwabiah.

As part of the sendoff durbar which was held at the Tema Port, there was a ceremonial change of command, with Col. Dr. Kwabiah handing over a baton to Col. Nyante.



Mrs. Sandra Opoku, Director of the Tema Port gave the keynote address. She praised the principled nature of Col. Kwabiah. “His ‘yes’ is yes, and his ‘no’ is no,” Mrs. Opoku said, adding that because of Col. Kwabiah’s efficiency, the top Management of the GPHA, “could go to sleep at night because we knew the port was safe.”



He said the outgoing Port Security Manager’s performance makes him hot cake for the global market, “because when you are Manager of GPHA Port Security all eyes are on you.”



Mrs. Opoku however hastened to add that the GPHA is not in a hurry to part with Col. Kwabiah, revealing that even though the incoming Col. Nyante is equally good, when he completes his course in the US and returns, Col. Kwabiah is likely to be promoted because his unique brainpower and high level of competence.



Responding, Col. Dr. William Kwabiah thanked Management for a fruitful relationship he had with them, saying some of the security programs he deployed were from suggestions that Management had made.



He advised both the junior and senior staff of the Department to continue to be hardworking and efficient.



In attendance at the durbar were Security Chiefs from the Tema region including the Eastern Naval Commander, Commodore Emmanuel A. Kwafo and heads of other State institutions. Also in attendance was a chief from the New Juben traditional area.



Meanwhile, some staff of the Security Department issued a statement celebrating Col. Kwabiah as a leader that will be missed. “Your quiet but efficient leadership and unparalleled people skills will sourly be missed. Thank you for the imprints you have made on our collective sense of duty at the Tema Port Security Department,” read part of the statement signed by Perry Ofosuware.



The statement also praised the Director General of the GPHA, Mr. Michael Luguje and the Director of the Tema Port, Mrs. Sandra Opoku, for what the statement said is great leadership that they have been providing for the GPHA.



“We trust in your leadership and look forward to another fine synergy between your high offices and that of the Security Department even as a new Manager takes over from Col. William Kwabiah,” the statement read.