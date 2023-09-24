GPHA holds second quarterly health walk post COVID-19

Health News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: Eye on Port

It will be recalled that in June, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority commenced its quarterly health walk which was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Authority over the weekend embarked on the second of its kind this year.

The 2.5 kilometre health walk which began from the premises of the Tema Port Administration ended with an hour-long aerobic session at the refurbished GPHA Sports Hall in Comm. 2 where staff and their families gathered.



The Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at the Port of Tema, Serwaa Abena Opoku Fosu who doubles as the Chairperson for the Authority’s Sports and Entertainment Committee, promised that a lot of activities are lined up in the coming weeks all geared towards improving the wellbeing of staff.



“The next one is going to be held on the 19th of October. Since October is customer service month, we are trying to see if we can get some other stakeholders like the freight forwarders and some of the Shipping Lines to join us and we'll have the health walk for the Tema Port community.



We also have our interdepartmental games on the 18th of November. We have heard that some other companies want to join but for the very first time, it's just the GPHA departments. Hopefully, next year we can consider doing it with other companies in Tema.”