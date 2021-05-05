GPCC reminds members on the strict observation of all coronavirus restriction protocols

Religion of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council wishes to remind all members of the council as well as the entire Christian community of the urgent need to continue to strictly observe all the COVID-19 restriction protocols as contained in the Imposition of Restrictions Act 2020, (Act 1012).



This reminder has become necessary following media reportage over the weekend on the alleged wanton violation of the COVID-19 restriction protocols by a certain Church in Accra, which is currently under investigation by the Ghana Police Service.



Such actions by a Church, if confirmed to be true must not only be condemned but the law be allowed to take its natural course without any undue interference from any quarters to serve as deterrent to others.



As the moral conscience of society, the Church must be seen to be upholding the highest standards of societal norms and laws as admonished by Apostle Paul in Romans Chapter 13:1-7. As a council of over 250 Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches, we owe it a duty to God, the Church and to our nation to ensure that we work together to defeat this COVID-19 pandemic.



With what is happening to countries like India, Brazil and others, Ghana cannot afford to slide into such situations having worked so hard since its outbreak in March 2020 to manage the situation. We cannot afford to be reckless at this time.



While commending the Church in Ghana for having contributed significantly to the national efforts at containing the pandemic so far, we wish to remind the very few recalcitrant ones that the council would not shield any member who falls foul of the law in this regard.



To this end, we wish to remind and urge all local assemblies of our member Churches to continue the strict observance of the COVID-19 protocols which were earlier communicated to you ahead of the reopening of Churches in June 2020.



While we call on all Ghanaians to continue to pray for God’s protection over our land, let us also remember our compatriots in Africa and other parts of the world, especially India and Brazil in our prayers.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.



Issued on behalf of the National Executive Council by:



Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong- Manso

(President)