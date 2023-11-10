GNPC partners Aseda Foundation to set up 261 artisans in the Western Region

Regional News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: GNPC Foundation

In Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s quest to empower the youth and to impact lives in the informal sector; the body corporate together with Aseda Foundation organised a graduation ceremony on Thursday, November 9, 2023 for 261 artisans in the Western Region at the Takoradi Technical University.



Out of the 400 artisans who enrolled in the GNPC/Aseda Foundation skilled artisans programme in the region, 261 excelled in various trade disciplines such as Dressmaking, Hairdressing, Tailoring, Arc Welding, Gas Welding, Masonry, Carpentry, General Electricals, Tiling, Aluminium Fabrication, Plumbing, Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Spraying, Bakery, Pastry, Cookery, Event Decoration, Beadmaking, Make-up, Shoe making, among others. Each artisan was given relevant start-up tools pertaining to their area of study to begin their entrepreneurial journey.



The artisans navigated their National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) Examination, they were also privileged to undergo soft skills training to expose them to the standards of business and entrepreneurship. GNPC enjoying support from the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), trained the artisans in course models such as Book-keeping, Marketing/ Sales, Branding, Customer Relations, Attitude to Work, Safety at Work and Enterpreneurship.



The Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah who gave the opening address and the purpose of gathering at the event, stressed on the corporation’s preparedness to undertake social livelihood empowerment programmes such as this to significantly impact the lives of Ghanaians in the informal sector.



“With regards to GNPC CSR modules, particular attention is given to the Western region as it’s the backbone of our extractive business. In fact, the region is our priority of priorities, “he said.



Chairman for the occasion, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan, Paramount Chief of Egwira traditional area who doubles as Vice President of the Western regional house of chiefs used the platform to advice the youth to take advantage of every opportunity they come across to build themselves up. He further urged the artisans to be worthy ambassadors of GNPC.









On his part, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi, Hon Abdul Mummin Issah expressed his gratitude to GNPC for their immense impact on enhancing livelihoods in the Western Region and across Ghana through the Foundation. He also charged the artisans to use the tools acquired for their intended purpose.



Ms Diana Adjei, the CEO for Aseda Foundation praised GNPC for the collaboration between the two entities which is adding value to the lives of these young people.







In attendance were Nana Kobina Nketsia IV, the Paramount Chief of Esikado Traditional area, Nana Akwasi Agyemang, Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Akye Blay, Chief of Menzezor who is also a member of the Board of Trustees for GNPC Foundation.



