GNPC dismisses allegations against its leadership

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The management of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has described as unfounded, allegations of dissent against leadership of the organisation.



The reports claimed a potential demonstration against management following an alleged move by the Chief Executive Officer, A-O Danquah, to have his salary increased.



However, a statement jointly issued Tuesday, March 14, 2024, by both the Management and Board of GNPC said the "GNPC unequivocally denies these baseless accusations and would like to communicate the following statements with regards to happenings in the Corporation."



Below is the full statement



Accra, 12th March 2024:



The attention of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has been drawn to inappropriate publications of unfounded allegations circulating on various media platforms.



These allegations suggest that there is internal dissent against leadership; but nothing could be further from the truth.



GNPC unequivocally denies these baseless accusations and would like to communicate the following statements with regards to happenings in the Corporation:



There is Dedicated Solidarity at GNPC Amidst False Allegations:



There is no truth to the rumours of dissent or demonstrations against our leadership.



The staff, including management, stand firmly united, exhibiting a culture of collaboration, mutual respect, and unwavering dedication to our mission.



The synergy between the leadership and staff fosters an environment of trust and excellence in all we do.



Decisions Taken at GNPC are Based on Due Process:



In line with Corporate Governance best practices, all staff compensation, and benefits, are determined by the Board of Directors.



These decisions are premised on GNPC’s financial stability and the welfare of our employees.



After the CEO’s appointment was approved and confirmed by the Board, it is essential to note that our CEO has not signed any new contract, but rather chose to stay on the contract of his predecessor.



His current contract benefits remain unchanged since he assumed the role for the past two years, consistent with that of the previous CEO.



All Local and International Engagements are Responsibly Undertaken:



GNPC strategically conducts all travel arrangements, prudently adhering to established guidelines and policies.



Since the decision-makers of most of our key business partners are domiciled abroad, these engagements are not merely incidental.



These in-person meetings with the right technical and commercial GNPC personnel are instrumental for acquiring necessary exploration funding, enhancing upstream opportunities, fostering strategic partnerships, and improving Ghana’s status in the oil and gas industry amidst the energy transition.



GNPC is Thriving under Visionary Leadership: Under the Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah-led administration, GNPC is thriving and excelling in the dynamic oil and gas industry, while executing its key mandate of petroleum exploration for and by Ghanaians.



His stellar background, visionary leadership and strategic foresight have positioned the Corporation for sustained success, earning him admiration and recognition within the industry.



GNPC is Committed to Staff Welfare: In addition to the positive press release by the Senior Staff Association, it is evident GNPC under the leadership of Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah prioritizes the welfare and development of its employees, ensuring a conducive work environment, ample growth opportunities, and fair compensation packages. GNPC’s dedication to nurturing talent underscores our commitment to excellence.



GNPC operates with utmost transparency, integrity, and responsibility, aligning with our corporate values to execute our mandate seamlessly for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.



Allegations suggesting otherwise are baseless without any credibility whatsoever.



GNPC will continue to drive progress, innovation, and excellence in the oil and gas industry.

—-ENDS—-



Issued By: The Board of Directors and Management, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation