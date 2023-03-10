GNPC commissions projects in Northern and North-East regions

Regional News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: GNPC Foundation

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has, through its CSR arm, the GNPC Foundation, completed a 3-day tour of GNPC-funded projects in the Northern and North-East regions.



The Foundation, led by the Executive Director, Dominic Eduah (PhD), inspected the progress of work on several projects being undertaken by the National Oil Company and handed over some 5 completed community-based projects aimed to bring relief to its beneficiaries.



During this period, the team handed over a new 6-unit classroom block to the newly established Nyong Vocational Technical School in the Karaga district of the Northern Region.



The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) also received keys to a new 12-unit sanitary facility to serve the hospital’s visitors. Another 12-unit sanitary facility was opened for use for the people of Masaka in the Nanumba north municipality of the Northern Region.



In the East Mamprusi district of the North-East region, GNPC has handed over a new 6-unit classroom block to Bowku MA Primary school to improve teaching and learning.



Kwatape DA Primary School in the Kpandai district, on the final day of the Foundation’s tour, saw an end to its longstanding challenge in the assemblage of school children taking lessons under trees and makeshift sheds when a new 6-units classroom block was commissioned for use by the community.









Summarily, GNPC currently has about 120 Borehole facilities at various stages of completion in over 100 communities, 12 classroom blocks, 6 sanitary facilities, 2 Astroturfs and 2 160-bed capacity dormitories in the Northern and North-East Regions.















#EmpoweringDreams #ImpactingLives