GNPC/PetroSA deal: Freddy Blay must resign immediately - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah insists

General News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at the Central University, has taken a swipe at the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Freddy Blay over his alleged misconduct.



There is a raging issue currently going on in respect of a decision by Mr. Freddy Blay to sell 50% of Ghana’s stake in Jubilee Fields to a South African oil company, the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA).



Following the exposure of the planned deal, a group of 29 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has petitioned the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to dismiss the GNPC Board Chairman.



“We demand the immediate removal of GNPC’s CEO, Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah and the Board Chairman, Freddie W. Blay from their respective positions as they have become a threat to Ghana’s interest in the petroleum sector,” Coordinator for the Economic Governance Platform, Abdul Karim Mohammed said.



Also a former Energy and Petroleum Minister and Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has asked the President to institute an immediate probe into the actions of Mr. Freddy Blay and Chief Executive of GNPC, Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah.



"I have observed with great concern, the raging issue in respect of the decision by the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and the CEO of the Corporation, to sell 50% of Ghana’s 7% stake in the Jubilee Fields to the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA).



This issue has undoubtedly spawned a full-blown turf war between the Minister of Energy on the one hand and the Board Chairman and CEO of GNPC on the other. But beneath their heated exchanges lies the clear and obvious impropriety of the actions of the Board Chairman of GNPC, Mr. Freddie Blay and his CEO, which must be a subject of a serious investigation. This is because, their actions smack of clear misconduct and have the potential to shortchange Ghana’s interest," he said in a statement.



Adding his voice to the calls on the President, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah also insists that "Hon. Freddie Blay has to resign as Board Chairman".