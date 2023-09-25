GNFS rescues more than 90 after heavy downpour

General News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana National Fire Service has reported a successful rescue operation that saved over 90 individuals over the weekend in the aftermath of heavy rainfall last Friday, which led to flooding in various areas, including Greater Accra, Tema, parts of the Central Region, and other parts of the country.



In an official statement, the Ghana Fire Service revealed that they promptly responded to 12 rescue incidents spanning five regions in the country. Their swift response and efficient efforts played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and rescue of numerous people affected by the flooding.



However, amidst the positive outcomes of the rescue operations, there was a tragic loss of one person.



The authorities said they are deeply saddened by this unfortunate event and extend their condolences to the affected family.



The Ghana Fire Service, in its statement, said it continues to work diligently to mitigate the impact of adverse weather conditions and ensure the safety and wellbeing of citizens in such challenging circumstances.



The service cautioned the public, especially those in flood-prone areas, to take the necessary precaution of moving to higher ground to prevent further loss of lives and properties.



