GNECS trains 50 poultry industry players in North East Region

Regional News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan, Contributor

The Ghana National Egg Campaign Secretariat (GNECS) has embarked on a national egg training exercise in the North East Region to enlighten producers, sellers, buyers, and all those in the poultry value chain on the benefits of egg consumption and how the egg should be perceived.



The training was to furnish the poultry industry players the knowledge in order not for them to waste their resources to produce improper eggs or buy contaminated eggs for consumption.



The participants were also trained on how to develop egg standards to facilitate egg marketing across other countries.



In an interview with the egg standards officer after the program, Samuel Kotia told GhanaWeb that the purpose of the training was to sensitize the poultry industry players to the standards that the Ghana National Egg Campaign Secretariat has developed.



"The main purpose of this meeting is to sensitize those in the poultry industry especially, the egg sellers and the poultry farmers to the standards that the Ghana National Egg Authority has developed on edible eggs in the shell," he said.



He reiterated that an egg that is broken or has leakages is easily contaminated and so, therefore, consumers are advised to refrain from taking them.

"A broken or leakage egg for instance is an egg which easily gets contaminated so the people here were advised that in case they get a consignment of eggs and then there are a lot of bigger eggs or broken eggs in them, it is not advisable to sell or give them to indomie sellers," he added



The coordinator for the Ghana National Egg Campaign Secretariat, Comfort Kyerewa Acheampong also added that "the training will also equip both the seller and the buyer, and the producer to not just spend money or waste money to produce wrong eggs," she said.



She added that "Ghana can now sell our eggs across the board, across the country, across the borders, because we have the certification that our egg contains certain standards which match other standards."



Meanwhile, a total of 50 participants were trained in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region to help the Ghana National Egg Campaign Secretariat to spread the benefits of egg consumption to the general public.