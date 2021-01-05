General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: GNA

GNECC lauds government for reopening schools

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reopening of schools and phasing out the double-track system for Senior High School One and Three.



It said, "We commend the government for being responsive to the concerns expressed by parents and students about the effects of the double-track and urge that it is completely phased out".



A statement issued in Accra by Ms. Veronica Dzeagu, the GNECC National Coordinator, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, has said.



The President made the announcement on the reopening of schools and phasing out of the double-track system in his 21st address to the nation on measures taken to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



The GNEC statement urged that additional care be taken to ensure that children, teachers, and non-teaching staff were not exposed to any avoidable risks while in school, based on lessons learned from the selective reopening of schools for the completion of transitional examinations last year.



It said the government must provide appropriate Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities for schools that lacked them to ensure effective compliance with the recommended COVID-19 protocols, adding that personal protective equipment should also get to all schools on time.



The statement advised parents and guardians to also ensure that their wards returned to school when they reopened to continue their education and should not leave the safety of their children entirely to the government.



"Education is a shared responsibility and parents have an important role to play in protecting their children from any potential harm both at home and in school".



"They should therefore ensure that their wards wear masks and urge them to comply with the guidelines provided for their safety while in school," it stated.



The statement said it would be working together with the Ghana Education Service, UNESCO, and UNICEF Ghana to undertake a #BacktoSchool campaign to ensure that no child was left behind.



President Akufo-Addo announced that all Basic Schools (KG-JHS) would reopen on 15th January 2021, and Senior High Schools, on March 10, 2021.



He said SHS Two and Three would reopen on 18th January 2021, whiles all tertiary institutions reopen on 9th January 2021.

