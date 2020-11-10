General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

GNCCI urges media to cross-check facts before going public

The press has been urged to publish credible news

Chairman for Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Alexander Bogney Bewong, Tarkwa Branch has urged the media to check their facts before going public with the information.



He said the tendency of some media houses to be the first with the news without checking the accuracy of the information could create chaos during the December 7 elections.



Mr Bewong was addressing a seminar organized by the GNCCI, Tarkwa Branch to sensitize the media on the need to be circumspect in their reportage of this year’s election.



He said businesses could only thrive within a peaceful environment hence the decision of the Chamber to contribute to a peaceful election, which would, in turn, grant them the peaceful environment they desire for business.



He said the media played a very critical role in either creating chaos or a tensed environment during an election.



Mr Bewong was hopeful that the education the participants had from the Divisional Police Commander of Tarkwa, Superintendent of Police George Andrews Kuma, Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr Ekow Essien, Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education, Mr Peter Dyaka and the Parish Priest of Saint Matthew Catholic Church, Reverend Father Anthony Nii Noi Dowuona, on the do's and don'ts on elections would go a long way to maintain peace before, during and after the election.



The six Parliamentary candidates, Mr George Mireku Duker, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Rashidatu Alhassan, Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Mr Eric Aseidu Seedoff, Progressive People's Party (PPP), Mr Jacob Henyo Cudjoe, People's National Convention (PNC), a representative of Mr John Justice Abban, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Madam Joy Jocelyn Andoh, an independent candidate signed a seal of the commitment of peace.



GNCCI is an association of business operators, firms, and industries with interests spanning every sector of private enterprise in Ghana.

