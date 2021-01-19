Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

GNB calls for renewed protection to stop child marriages

Child marriages continues to take place in Ghana

Girls Not Brides (GNB) Ghana, a National Network of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) into eradicating child marriages has renewed calls for the protection of girls in the society amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



Gertrude Eunice Maasodong, National Chairperson of the GNB, who made the call during its annual AGM in Cape Coast, appealed to all stakeholders into girls’ welfare to complement efforts by government and NGOs in combating Child Marriages.



The AGM was deliberated on innovative strategies to keep girls out of early or forced marriages in Ghana especially during this global pandemic.



It also reviewed the past year and deliberated on some critical documents that guided the daily operations of the network like the constitution, financial policy, and administrative manual as well as the network’s strategic plan, which will give direction for the year 2021 and beyond.



It brought together 47 members representing its coordinating team of 47 organizations from across the 16 administrative regions of Ghana.



Mrs Maasodong said COVID- 19 with its associated consequences had been detrimental to the progress made in reducing child marriages in Ghana but more support from all, particularly religious and traditional rulers will help to significantly reverse the trend.



“I will take this opportunity to call on traditional and religious leaders to support the NGOs’ efforts in your communities of operation because your cooperation is necessary to secure the brightest future for girls and to end child marriage in Ghana,” she said.



Counting some successes, Mrs. Maasodong said following the outbreak of the pandemic, a COVID-19 response project was launched which engaged Communities, the media and stakeholders on how to best Government’s efforts will be complemented to ensure the safety of all, especially girls.



As part of the activities of the project, donations were made in selected communities across the three administrative zones of the GNB Ghana, where food items and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were distributed.



“We could not undertake major projects because of the virus, particularly because of the initial ‘stay at home’ directive and the physical social distancing as well as lack of funding to support in those trying times, but we still did well in our communities,” she noted.



On challenges apart from COVID-19, she said stakeholder engagements in Communities have now become difficult because of the misconception that NGOs were rich organizations, preventing capable people from supporting them, and that had greatly affected their operations.



On her part, Miss Ethel Emefa Ehla, who is the National Secretary, called on local corporate, individuals, and international bodies to fund what she termed, their ‘life-transforming projects’ for girls from deprived communities to occupy their rightful place in society through education and financial support.



“The girls need our help now more than ever and it falls on us as GNB Ghana members to work to mitigate the consequences,” she implored.



“GNB Ghana will continue to be the hope and voice for the voiceless girl and fight harder to see the whole of Ghana free from Child Marriage” she further added.