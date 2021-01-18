General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

GNAT supports re-closure of schools

Schools accross the country reopened on Monday after ten-months closure

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has thrown its weight behind various institutions calling for re-closure of basic schools.



According to the association, until the government makes available Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the various schools as promised on time, then, schools should be closed again.



President of the Association, Philippa Larson, has disclosed that after touring some schools after their reopening, she observed that most students were not wearing nose masks, not using hand sanitizers and above all, completely disregarding all COVID-19 safety protocols.



The Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) earlier today called on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to suspend the reopening of schools till all relevant PPEs promised them by the government are distributed to all schools.



Executive Director of IFES Peter Anti, said after campaigning for the reopening of the schools IFES had become terribly disappointed that the President failed to deliver the basic face masks and other PPEs to the schools.



Both IFES and GNAT leaders advised parents to provide their wards with face masks at the start of the term in anticipation of the government’s provision delaying.



President Akufo-Addo in his 21st address to the nation on measures taken against COVID-19 announced that children in kindergarten, primary and Junior High, in both private and public schools, will be back in school from 15th January, 2021.



He also pledged government’s support to the schools to ensure the safety of students with the resumption of school.



Including the fumigation and disinfecting of schools and other institutions across the country, he promised to equip all schools and students with the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and isolation centers to deal with any cases of COVID-19 positives.