GNAT condemns murder of JHS 2 student of Banda Nkwanta R/C JHS

Regional News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Bole branch of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Associations of Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS) have condemned the gruesome murder of master Sansah Sei, a JHS two (2) student at the Banda Nkwanta R/C JHS who doubles as the Assistant Agric Prefect of the school on Saturday, 15th October, 2022.



In a press statement dated and copied to Bole-based Nkilgi Fm, COHBS and its mother union GNAT condemned such barbaric act perpetrated by some faceless miscreant(s) which have angered the entire Banda Nkwanta community and beyond.



The Bole District Secretary of GNAT, Chief Abdulai Jaaga, on behalf of the associations expressed their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the school and the community at large.



He said; “We share in your pain and loss as we go through this trying moment, We condemn in no uncertain terms the dastardly act perpetrated by the assassin(s). We wish to state unequivocally that, we will leave no stone unturned in helping the police to bring the perpetrator(s) to book.”



According to Chief Abdulai Jaaga, the police should take pragmatic measures that will lead to the perpetrator(s) in order to set free their brother and colleague Mr Jude Babanbanuba, the accused Headmaster of the school in whose staff common room the boy was murdered.



He urge all teachers in and around the community and the feuding factions to calm down and lend their unflinching support to the police by providing credible and reliable information that will lead to the justice we all desire.