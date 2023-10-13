GNASSM threatens massive demonstration over frequent harassment of unsigned licenses

Regional News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Members of the Ashanti District of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) have expressed total dissatisfaction over the recent harassment of its members by military operatives in some parts of the Ashanti Region, specifically, the Amansie South enclave.



According to them, their concerns are borne out of the inconsistencies in government directives vis à vis military operations aimed at flushing out illegal small-scale miners operating within the no-go areas, that is "Red Zones" characterized by the seizure of excavators.



"Our observation points to the fact that such operations sought to depart from the ideal principles of reality because of its selective target approach", they said.



In a statement signed by Adu Gyamfi who is the Ashanti chapter secretary, most of the affected miners are not in the red zones but their excavators have been seized for no apparent reason, whilst others in the same locations are left off the hook.

"Meanwhile those mining in the forest and on the river bodies which should be the focus are not targeted. As much as we detest to draw political conclusions on small-scale mining operations in the region, we are compelled to do so due to the magnanimity of happenings in the Ashanti region which calls for answers and clarity", the statement read.



According to them, GNASSM believes and supports in principle, thus, any attempt by the government to sanitize the operations of illegal small-scale mining activities should result in reason and equity.



They also implore the government to initiate a pragmatic approach to deal with miscreants who are not part of them but mine in the rivers causing the pollution.



"Our biggest worry talking about river pollution is the wrong target of the perpetrators making it difficult to make meaningful gains".



"Per this communication, we are entreating legitimate future operations to concentrate on the red zones so that our members mining responsibly out of the red zones should be at liberty to work whilst we find a solution on the release of the seized excavators"



"The history and story of missing excavators in similar operations which plunged some of our members into abject poverty, pain, and death are still fresh on our minds, and "NEVER AGAIN" are we going to allow it recurrence", part of the statement read.



Moreso, they are reminding the government not to undermine their potential and strength to influence the political electoral process especially, considering the Ashanti region and the NPP.

"Frankly speaking, small-scale miners have suffered a lot in the hands of this administration and the continuation of the status-quo will resort to no other alternative than advising ourselves"



"We would like to put on record that despite numerous interventions by the government to address illegal small-scale mining menace, delay by the sector minister Hon John Abu Jinapor not to sign new and renewal licenses which is the major step towards promoting legal mining is a threat to government effort and again promoting illegal small scale mining", the statement read.



The secretary further said such demeanor and posture by the minister to some of them is deliberate and is a worrisome situation they tend to cope with.



"According to the Minerals Commission's online application portal (MCAS), over five thousand licenses and recommendations are piled up on the minister's desk waiting for his final endorsement. We dare him for public records to come out and tell us the number he has signed", they said.



Again, they said the promise of blocking out areas for small-scale mining and its allocation has also become a mirage.



"Against all these odds, how will the policy 'Gold for Oil' succeed?", they said.



Finally, they expect the NPP government to sit up and protect small-scale miners since non-adherence to these concerns will result in a massive demonstration soon.