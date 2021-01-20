Regional News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: GNA

GNAPS assures parents of children’s safety in school

An image of school children wearing a nose mask

Charles Mintaba, the Sekondi-Takoradi Zonal Chairman of Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS), has assured parents that adequate measures have been instituted to ensure the safety of children and staff safety in schools.



He said there was disinfection of all the schools and series of meetings with the Education Oversight Committees and Teachers in the Municipality.



The move was meant to encourage the teachers to support students to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols to check the spread of the pandemic.



Mr Mintaba said private schools have also received their share of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Government.



The PPE include hand sanitisers, nose masks, liquid soap and Veronica buckets.



However, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he expressed concern that students had a lot to catch up in terms of studies.



This is because of their long stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the government to close down schools in March last year.



He said the Education Oversight Committees had instituted a task force to monitor and enforce adherence to the safety protocols in schools.



Some of the measures to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols included a ban on all forms of gathering in schools and group counselling.



He called on parents not to hesitate to join the crusade against the spread of the coronavirus by ensuring that children protected themselves.