Regional News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: GNA

GNAD schools the Deaf on the importance of education

The programme was part of the Association's plans to promote and advocate social inclusion

The Northern Region branch of the Ghana National Association of the Deaf (GNAD) has organised a day's programme on the importance of formal education for the deaf in Karaga.



The programme was part of the Association's plans to promote and advocate social inclusion by providing basic knowledge to participants in deaf-related issues and to establish a Deaf Association in the Karaga District.



Mr Sumani Bapio Ibrahim, the Northern Regional President of GNAD, said there was a school for the deaf in a neighbouring town yet many of them refuse to attend because they do not see the need to.



He urged guardians to enrol their wards, who were grown, in any form of apprenticeship or skill training that could make them independent in the community.



The GNAD President said there was a general misunderstanding of some deaf people at hospitals, police stations and other public places due to service providers inability to use sign language to communicate



Mr Mohammed Yussif, a representative of the Social Welfare Department, educated participants on the roles of the Department towards people with disabilities and urged the leadership of GNAD to seek assistance if they needed it.

