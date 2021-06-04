GNACOPS graduates first batch in pre-tertiary education programme

Regional News of Friday, 4 June 2021

The Ghana National council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) and the Ministry of Education graduated the first batch of Pre-tertiary Education leadership Program from GNACOPS School of Leadership at Atomic Energy Commission in Accra.



The graduation Ceremony was honored by the director for Pre-tertiary directorate at the ministry of Education, Mr Richard Baffour Awuah and some representatives from the National Teaching Council, NTC, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, NaCCA and other Non-governmental Organizations.



At the meeting, the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, Mr Steve Revss opened the ceremony by officially welcoming all who attended the program and revealed that the purpose of organizing the Pre-tertiary Education Leadership Program is to imbibed in trainees the legal understanding of the operation of Private Schools in Ghana.



In the speech made by the council’s Executive Director, Mr Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah promulgated the goal of the course to restore and bring the Private Sector Education to the limelight for public recognition devoid of intimidation and seek the support of Government and other Non-governmental agencies for quality assured education delivery.



According to the Executive Director, the maiden edition of the program has been successfully completed and seeks to open doors for many more to be enlightened to help improve the role of Private Education Delivery in Ghana.



Mr Richard Baffour Awuah on behalf of the entire ministry of Education commended the Private Schools’ Council for this essential initiative taken to help strengthen Education in Ghana.



He therefore assured the commitment of the Ministry to collaborating with the Private Schools’ Council to help augment the Quality delivery of Education in the Private Schools.



The Pre-tertiary director further disclosed that the ministry and its agencies, NTC and NaCCA, have approved the content and the structure of the Pre-tertiary Education Leadership program which seeks also to broaden the understanding of Private Education in the 21st Century and therefore encourages all Private Schools to commit to taking part of the program enrolled by the Private Schools’ Council.