GMA questions government's decision to keep churches, mosques open

President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Ankobea has called on government to explain reasons for not closing down churches, mosques and other religious institutions as part of measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



President Akufo-Addo in his 23rd address to the nation on measures to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic placed a ban on funerals, parties, weddings, concerts and theatrical performances.



He however stated that the private burials, with no more than twenty-five (25) people, can take place with the enforcement of social distancing, hygiene and mask wearing protocols.



The President furthered that Churches, Mosques and other religious meetings can also go on with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.



Reacting to the President’s directive, Dr. Frank Ankobea said, “They’ll have to explain the science and data to us on why churches were not included in the ban. The restrictions have now been put in place and we will know later if churches will also be closed.



Dr. Ankobea made this known in an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy FM.



He believes that regardless of the President putting in place these restrictions, they will be useless if not enforced.



“The most important thing is the enforcement of these restrictions. The President can outline these restrictions alright but if they are not enforced, then they have achieved nothing. This time around we must enforce the ban on social gatherings and the compulsory wearing of face masks”, he stated.



He advised Ghanaians to take responsibility for their own health as COVID-19 treatment centers were already full.