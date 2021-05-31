GMA extends olive branch to striking lab scientists

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) wants an amicable resolution of the impasse between laboratory scientists at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and their management.



According to the KATH chapter of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), authorities at KATH unduly imposed two physicians on them at the Haematology Unit, a decision that triggered a protest which has escalated into a nationwide strike by laboratory scientists.



But speaking on TV3/3FM‘s The Keypoints on Saturday, May 29, General Secretary of GMA Dr Titus Beyuo said they are ready to sit with the aggrieved lab scientists to find an amicable resolution to the impasse.



For him, the situation should not have gotten to a level where the la scientists had to lay down their tools across the nation, making life unbearable for the ordinary Ghanaian.



“They are chasing a shadow that does not exist,” Dr Beyuo stressed.



“I appeal to the doctor in the studio and all the colleagues that let’s sit down and work.”



The doctor in the studio was Dr Franklin Nii Armah, a former Greater Accra Region Chairman of GAMLS.



He clarified to host Abena Tabi that their grievance is not about “bread and butter” as characteristic of most strike actions but about the respect they need to be accorded by medical doctors.



He hinted that they will return to the drawing board and come out with a decision soon, not as a result of the court injunction secured by the National Labour Commission (NLC) but out of calls on them by several stakeholders to “do the needful” first.



