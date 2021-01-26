General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GMA expresses fear over coronavirus spike

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Ankobea says they are very scared of the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases being recorded in the country presently.



He noted that these overwhelming numbers are comparable to cases recorded between June and July 2020 when the virus was at its peak.



“We are scared of the figures being recorded now and if we don’t take care and adhere to protocols, we will be in trouble”, he said.



On his account, Ghana has recorded over six hundred and forty-six (646) new cases of COVID-19 within twenty-four (24) hours which is quite frightening.



Dr. Ankobea shared his fears in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired one.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



“When was the last time we got a figure of six hundred and forty-six (646) in twenty-four (24) hours? We will not wait till we reach a thousand (1000) cases per day mark. If we wait till then, we’ll be placed under lockdown and we know its implications. But we can’t wait till then”.



He appealed to Ghanaians to be extra careful and adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols to the latter. “We need to restrict Church services, funerals and night clubs. We don’t want the cases of the virus to increase. It will be to our disadvantage if it does”, he passionately advised.



The Ghana Medical Association in a press release yesterday asked the government to restrict activities due to the upsurge of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially, attendance to the funeral of former President J.J Rawlings.



Portions of the statement read;



“Government should restrict the number of persons attending the state funeral for the late H.E. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and rather encourage people to follow proceedings on television and other social media platforms.”



Meanwhile, it also added that “Government should as a matter of urgency restrict social activities such as parties, church services, funerals, clubs and other social gatherings of such nature.



“The markets should be regulated and as much as possible restricted.”