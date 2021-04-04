GLA celebrates International Children's Book Day in Nyinasin

Editorial News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

The Central Regional Branch of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) has celebrated this year's International Children's Book Day with a call on children to develop interest and love for books.



Nana Kwame Appiah Kubi, the Regional Librarian, said the day had been set aside to celebrate and re-awaken the interest of reading in children and the youth and to create awareness among the public on the need to make use of libraries.



He was addressing some students in Nyinasen in the Cape Coast Municipality to mark the day and urged them to take the advantage offered by the Ghana Library Board to use the libraries to improve on their learning skills.



The celebration on the theme “Promoting literacy among children” was held across the Region to encourage the act of reading and to instill in young ones the culture of reading and learning.



The Regional Librarian expressed the hope that the day would support the effort by his outfit to help revive the spirit of learning in students in the region as a whole.



Nana Appiah Kubi urged the students to focus on their studies and avoid acts that could distract them from achieving their goals in life.



Mr. Francis Koufie, the Circuit Supervisor of the Central Regional Education Directorate, underscored the importance of the Day, saying it would enhance reading, writing, teaching, and learning in educational institutions across the globe.



Some students who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) described the event as educative and entertaining and were grateful to the GLA.



Blessing Newman, a class four pupil of Nyinasin MA Basic School, told the GNA the event had boosted her confidence and enlightened her more on the benefits of libraries.



”I know the importance of library now, so I would go there day in and day out to upgrade my level of learning,” she said.



The GLA donated reading books to the school and some students who took part in a reading section as part of the celebration.



The students were taken through the importance of library, library services, Dos and Don't and how to use the computer.