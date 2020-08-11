Regional News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: GNA

GJA president visits Satellite Africa

President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Roland Affail Monney

Mr Roland Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has paid a visit to Satellite Africa Network Services Limited (SatAfrik) in Accra.



The GJA President was accompanied by the Organising Secretary of the Association, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor.



Their visit was to familiarise themselves with the operations of the company.



The two were received by Mr. Harry Sintim-Aboagye, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and management of SatAfrik.



At a meeting with the management of SatAfrik, Mr. Sintim-Aboagye introduced the company as an indigenous Ghanaian company poised to become and remain the most trusted, proactive and reliable brand within Africa’s Information Communications Technology with footprints in the sub-Sahara Africa region.



He briefed them of the pending ground-breaking at Boi, which he described as a dream come true and first in Africa in giving clients uninterrupted service.



Mr. Sintim-Aboagye expressed gratitude for their visit and appealed to them to use their medium to foster collaboration between SatAfrik and their GJA.

Mr. Affail Monney was excited about seasoned staff at SatAfrik and that the GJA would not hesitate to partner the company in delivering good services to Ghana and Africa as a whole.



Mr. Dwumfuor was full of praise for the establishment of a satellite company in Ghana, saying that Ghana needs new players to contribute competitively to the industry.



Present at the meeting were the CEO, Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer of SatAfrik, Mr. Joseph Mbir, Mr. Charles Odonkor and Mr. Frederick Kumassey respectively.



Satellite Africa Network Services, also known as SatAfrik, began operations in 2014.



It is the exclusive service providers for Intelsat Global which covers the whole of Sub-Sahara Africa.



Services provided by the company include; media platform uplink, downlink, OTT/IPTV, satellite monitoring and tracking, satellite mobile services and cyber security and CCTV.



SatAfrik seeks to become a one stop shop for both producers and consumers in the ICT sector of the rapidly growing African continent.

