GJA president to grace the unveiling of GIMPA Business School Alumni

Regional News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: Petit Michael, Contributor

The President of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfour, will on Thursday March 14, 2024, grace the unveiling of GIMPA Business School Alumni Network (GiBSAN).



The GJA President himself an Alumni of GIMPA promised to be present at the launch to grace it following a courtesy call paid on him and the leadership of the GJA on Wednesday by the leadership of GIMPA and GiBSAN.



“We’ve come this far by grace and through the guidance and teachings we got from the Centre of Excellence,” Dwumfour stated in his remarks.



He recounted his God days at GIMPA stressing that “at GIMPA we don't say we went through GIMPA but rather GIMPA went through us.”



The GJA president expressed his appreciation to the School for transforming him into a better administrator and assured the leadership of GJA's commitment to use the media to support the School in its activities.



The Leadership of GiBSAN led by Prof. Ebenezer Adaklu, the acting Dean of the Business School observed that they are here to congratulate him as GJA President and to let the world know that the Centre of Excellence prepares students and shapes them for positions like this.



He said businesses in Ghana must be safe “because there exist GIMPA” adding that GiBSAN’s focus is to use the expertise of illustrious members of GiBSAN to shape future leaders through training and capacity building.



Prof. Adaklu also indicated their willingness to collaborate with GJA for mutual benefit.