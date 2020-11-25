Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

GJA praises EC for free media accreditation for Election 2020

Roland Affail Monney is GJA President

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has showered praises on the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) for absorbing the cost of the ID cards for Election 2020.



According to the GJA, they recall with pain the scenario in 2016 when the EC inflated the cost on journalists in the country and the backlash, as expected, was swift.



President of the Association, Roland Affail Monney, speaking at a workshop for journalists on election 2020 said: "As we consign the pain to the dustbin of history, we propose that henceforth the state factor the cost of media coverage of the election in the budget.:



He added: "Every official who performs election-related duty is compensated. Why not journalists who provide the oxygen for this critical process?



“The local argument should be the basis for the ferocious and tenacious advocacy which should be waged by the media and their allies before the next election so that journalists get their fair share of the electoral pie.”



The EC through the Association has issued accreditation to journalists across the length and breadth of the country in order to enable them to cover election 2020.









