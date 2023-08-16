GJA launches Northern Region Awards

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: GNA

The Northern Region branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has launched this year’s awards to recognise deserving journalists.



Journalists must submit published works covering January 01 to December 31, 2022, to be considered for the awards.



The competition is open to journalists in the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions in the print, including news agency, television, radio, and online media.



It is on the theme: “Promoting Responsible Behaviour to Protect the Environment: The Role of the Media”.



Entrants are allowed entry for a maximum of two categories, and not more than two published works can be submitted for each category.



Additionally, entrants are not allowed to enter one report in more than one category.



There are 12 categories and submission of entries begins from Friday, August 18 to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 6pm.



The categories are Environmental Reporting, Development Journalism in Furthering the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Education, Mental Health,Tourism and Culture, Disability, Sports Reporting, Agriculture, Road Safety, Peace and Conflict Sensitive Reporting and The Regional Journalist of the Year category to be selected from the winners.



The event was attended by journalists, representatives of government institutions and Civil Society Organisations.



Mr Abdul-Majeed Yakubu, Northern Regional Chairman of GJA, speaking at the launch in Tamale on Monday, said the theme for the event was necessary, considering the time and how disregarding the environment, could endanger human lives.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, said any institution desirous of progress must uphold awarding workers at all times given that reward for hard work was a great recognition.



He said the significance of awarding journalists could not be underestimated, adding it generated positive momentum in motivating journalists to put up their best.



He said, “The awards also galvanised the Association in terms of member solidarity and projecting the best image.”



Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, Chief Director of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, who chaired the event, said issues of the environment were sensitive and could lead to bigger discoveries and achievements, hence lauding the theme of the awards.



He expressed delight that the awards categories covered all development issues in the region and encouraged journalists to hold public officers accountable to enhance development.