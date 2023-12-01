GJA initiates an inquiry into the Onua FM/TV and military high command case - Report

General News of Friday, 1 December 2023

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) is currently probing an alledged breach of Journalism ethics by Onua FM/TV following a formal complaint from the Ghana Armed forces (GAF)



The inquiry follows an initial plea from the National Media Commission (NMC) to the National Communications Authority (NCA) to suspend Onua FM/TV's authorization due to multiple ethical violations, classfmonline reports.



During a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff in Accra, The GJA President Albert Dwumfour stated, "The military has petitioned GJA on some issues relating to Onua FM/TV, and we, the GJA, per the constitution of the association, chapters 40, 41 to 42, gives us the authority to refer such petitions to our ethics and disciplinary council."



"So, we have referred the complaints to our ethics and disciplinary council. We will wait for recommendations from the council on the petition. We will investigate; they know how to go about it,” he added.



He further said: "These are experienced, veteran journalists. So, we don’t want to show them what to do. I believe that they will do the right thing, and once we receive the recommendations, the GJA will make our position known to the public as well as the military high command."



