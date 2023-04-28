GJA in the Volta and Oti Region to mark this year's World Press Freedom Day in Ho

Regional News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Volta and Oti Region are set to celebrate this year's World Press Freedom Day celebration in Ho.



In a statement issued by the Regional Secretary of the association, Frederick Doudu Takyi on Wednesday said the celebration will be held for two days that is, from May 1 to 3, 2023.



This year's global theme is "Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights".



However, in Ghana, the GJA has contextualized the theme as, ‘Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights towards Ghana’s Development".



Frederick said, "As media professionals, we understand the significance of this celebration in promoting the importance of press freedom in society. This year's event is particularly special as it marks the 30th anniversary of the global event".



He noted that a football match between members of the association and staff of the Volta Regional Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will be held on Monday and on Wednesday and a symposium and freedom of expression dialogue will be held at the Ho municipal assembly hall.



The symposium will be chaired by the Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, Divine Bosson, while the Regional Director for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Emmanuel Kpatsi, Esq. will deliver a keynote address.



Members of the association are expected to have a thorough discussion on the theme and take home lessons from the discussions.



Chairman of the association, Emmanuel Agbaxode urged media practitioners in the two regions to show enthusiasm in the celebration.