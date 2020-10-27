General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: GNA

GJA honours Insurance Commission boss, Justice Ofori

A citation to the Commissioner of Insurance, Justice Yaw Ofori

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) over the weekend conferred 'Honorary Membership' status on the Commissioner of Insurance, Justice Yaw Ofori, at the 25th awards ceremony of the association.



This is in recognition of the Commissioner's initiatives including; the introduction of the Motor Insurance Database (MID) and championing the institution of an Insurance Education Fund to build the capacity of the industry and educate the insuring public to see the value in insuring their lives and property.



A statement issued by the National Insurance Commission and signed by Mr. Mawuli Zogbenu, Public Relations Officer of the Commission, said ever since Justice Ofori assumed the position of the Commissioner of Insurance and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), he has demonstrated his leadership and management skills by championing many initiatives and developments in the insurance space.



"Justice Ofori believes in the media, in awareness creation and education, as he became a friend of the media, the public, and the GJA."



The statement said, his contribution to the development of the insurance industry in Ghana and his achievements, key among which was the introduction of the MID to check fake motor insurance in Ghana, could not go unnoticed.



He expressed his appreciation to the GJA for such an honour.





