General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

GJA encourages media personnel to take coronavirus vaccination jab

President of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Affail Monney

The Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) has encouraged all persons working in the media to avail themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow.



The President of the Association, Roland Affail Monney, reminded all journalists of the need to take the jab tomorrow when he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “All journalists, editors, senior editors, presenters will get the vaccination to show the whole world that it is safe. So, God willing at the Ghana International Press Centre, we should all go in our numbers and take the vaccine. All journalists must be ready to take their jabs tomorrow at the Press Centre”.



He furthered that the Association was very particular about senior editors of the media being present to take the vaccines to prove to others that the vaccine is safe.



Meanwhile, Affail Monney has urged the media to rightly educate the citizenry on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. “Be in the forefront to educate. This is because education is part of our function. We are here to educate and inform and we need to do so rightly”, he stated.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 24th Address to the nation on measures against COVID-19 revealed that the population has been segmented into four groups for the National Vaccine Deployment Plan.



The media has been categorized under the second group of persons to take the vaccine. The second group is made up of other essential service providers and the rest of the security agencies such as water and electricity supply services, supply and distribution of fuels, farmers and food value chain, telecommunications services, air traffic and civil aviation control services, among others.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia together with their wives, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia received their first doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine today.



Prior to taking the vaccines publicly, the President, in his 24th address to the nation, stated that taking the vaccines publicly was to assure Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe.