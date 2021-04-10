GJA elections: Group defends Gayheart Mensah's presidential bid

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Coalition for Media Reforms has indicated that propaganda against one of the aspirants in the race for the Ghana Journalists Association, GJA, presidency position, Gayheart Mensah, intended to make him appear like an appendage of a political party, will not suffice.



They believe that it is an attempt by his contenders to drag him down, describing it as a situation of when "losers in a contest start feeling the heat, they will hold on to a straw to revive their fortunes."



Explaining the circumstances that underline his working relationship with people in the political space, the Coalition for Media Reforms stated that from proving himself trustworthy and reliable, he has courted the trust of even ministers in the incumbent New Patriotic Party.



They made this known in a seven-point statement, made available to GhanaWeb.



"There are ministries headed by NPP Ministers, which have been Gayheart’s clients since September last year. Nobody heard about it; nobody has mentioned it anywhere until today. That didn’t make Gayheart NPP," the statement stated.



Recently, there was an accusation from the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, that he was turning his office into an NDC enclave.



This follows what he believed to be the Speakers several appointments of persons affiliated to the National Democratic Congress to his office in Parliament, a claim that has since been shot down.



"Gayheart, since last month, is on contract to offer advisory services as Communications Expert to the Speaker of Parliament. To the propagandists, this makes him NDC; but his work with the Agric Ministry doesn’t make him NPP?" the Coalition questioned in its statement.



They are therefore calling for decorum to be exercised in the campaign for the position, considering whose ideas serve the best interest of the GJA, and not all these attempts to throw mud at his reputation.



"I think we should concern ourselves with who among the candidates is best positioned to serve the ends of the GJA and to lead it to its next phase. Who has the best profile and network for the GJA Presidency? Who is more capable among the lot? Who is the most competent and experienced? Who commands the most respect among GJA’s stakeholders? Who is the most senior? Who will you feel proud of as your president? Who can advocate more forcefully for the journalist and enhance professionalism and respect for the profession? Who can bring reforms to the association?"



Read the full statement below:



STATEMENT FROM THE COALITION FOR MEDIA REFORMS ON ATTEMPTS BY ASPIRANTS FOR THE GJA PRESIDENCY TO PAINT GAYHEART MENSAH AS AN APPENDAGE OF A POLITICAL PARTY



Hi Colleagues, I thought I should draw your attention to the propaganda by aspirants for the position of GJA President. The intention is to paint one aspirant, Gayheart Mensah, as an appendage of a political party, due to the advisory services he renders as a Consultant. Kindly note the following:



1. Gayheart set up the KomsKraft Consult a little over a year now. Over a short period, KomsKraft has some impressive clients from both private and state institutions.



2. There are ministries headed by NPP Ministers, which have been Gayheart’s clients since September last year. Nobody heard about it; nobody has mentioned it anywhere until today. That didn’t make Gayheart NPP.



3. Gayheart, since last month, is on contract to offer advisory services as Communications Expert to the Speaker of Parliament. To the propagandists, this makes him NDC; but his work with the Agric Ministry doesn’t make him NPP.



4. When losers in a contest start feeling the heat, they will hold on to a straw to revive their fortunes. This post is to encourage you to ignore their propaganda.



5. Any GJA President, indeed all the aspirants, do vote for a political party; so does Gayheart. The most important thing for this position is not to hold an active role in any political party, which Gayheart doesn’t.



6. I think we should concern ourselves with who among the candidates is best positioned to serve the ends of the GJA and to lead it to its next phase. Who has the best profile and network for the GJA Presidency? Who is more capable among the lot? Who is the most competent and experienced? Who commands the most respect among GJA’s stakeholders? Who is the most senior? Who will you feel proud of as your president? Who can advocate more forcefully for the journalist and enhance professionalism and respect for the profession? Who can bring reforms to the association?



7. These are what should occupy our minds as we prepare for a new GJA President. Ignore the vile propaganda coming from the camp of those who have lost even before the elections are held. Stay focused and expect a lot more propaganda. For me, it looks like Gayheart is the best. What do you think?