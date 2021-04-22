GJA election: Filing fee remains GH¢3,000 for presidential aspirants

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has extended closing date for the nomination of candidates from Tuesday, 27th April, 2021 to 4th May, 2021 at 5 p.m.



In a statement, the Committee noted that filing fees remain the same, explaining that Presidential aspirants will pay GH¢3,000 whiles Vice Presidential aspirants pay GH¢2,000.



For the position of the General Secretary, aspirants will pay GHC I,000, Organising Secretary GH¢1,000, Treasurer GH¢1,000, Public Affairs GH¢1,000, and Regional Chairperson GH¢1,000.



Aspirants for all other regional positions would also pay GH¢800.



The Committee also noted that nomination forms can be obtained from the GJA Website: www.gja.ghana.org



“Filing fees should be paid into GJA’s account at NIB- 1 112037799401. The Elections Committee apologises for the mix-up in the previous account communicated,” it added.