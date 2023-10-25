GJA awards set for Sunday October 29

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: GNA

This year’s Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards is set for Sunday, October 29, 2023.



A press release signed by the General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the event would take place at the Accra International Conference Centre at 1500 GMT.



The prestigious event would honour excellence and outstanding contributions within the media industry.



The theme this year is: “Leveraging media freedom to sustain the democratic and security architecture: The litmus test of Election 2024”.



According to the release, the event would attract over one thousand attendees, comprising Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives from local and international media partners, corporate representatives, and members of the Journalism community.



The ceremony, as stated in the release, will be presided over by the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, with Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, delivering the keynote address.



Prominent figures expected to attend as invited guests of honour include the Minister for Information, Kojo Opong Nkrumah, the Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo, and the US Ambassador to Ghana, H. E. Virginia E. Palmer.



The release assured that this year’s Awards would bring a unique and distinctive experience, departing from the late-night format of previous editions.



The statement conveyed the National Executive’s gratitude to the sponsors of this year’s event.