GIZ donates motorbikes and starter-set to Ghana Police

The Deutsche fur International Zusammenarbeit(GIZ) has on today December 15, 2020, donated motorbikes and a starter-set to the community policing unit of the Ghana Police Service.



The donation according to the German company, is to build and strengthen the police structures in selected partner African countries in Africa, on behalf of the German Federal Foreign Office.



Ghana, alongside eight other African countries namely Benin, LA Cote D’Ivoire, The Gambia, Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Mauritania, and Senegal have been benefiting from this programme since 2008.



Director-General Legal and Protection and Commissioner of Police, Nathan Kofi Boakye, Director General National Patrol and Commissioner of Police, Mr. Yaagy Akuribah and Director Community Policing Unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police, MS. Laurencia Akorlie were the representatives of the Ghana Police Service at the event today.



Mr. Philipp Niehenke, the Manager, Country Component Ghana of the Deutsche fur International Zusammenarbeit(GIZ) presented the items to the Ghana Police Service at the police headquarters in Osu, Accra.



