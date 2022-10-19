GITTA winners league table unveiled

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Ghana’s biggest Tech industry awards, Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) now in its 12th edition has unveiled a comprehensive GITTA Winners League Table, showcasing brands that have participated and won awards in the last 12 years.



The 12th Edition of the Awards is set to be held this weekend October 21, 2022, in Accra.



Organiser of the Prestigious Awards event, Instinct wave is making a passionate appeal to businesses that are yet to incorporate the use of technology in their operations to do so before losing out.



According to the Chief Executive, Akin Naphtal, the digital world is fast eroding the former ways of doing business, hence the time is now to digitise every space of the economy.



According to Mr. Naphtal, “GITTA is a statement of intent to show commitment to technological advancements that improve business efficiency and customer satisfaction”.



He added that any organisation that is not investing or improving its digital transformation is bound to lose in the marketplace.



While GITTA rewards IT companies and lifts the veil on individual achievements, it also gives insight into trends in the sector and survival instincts.



According to the ranking, MTN leads with a total of 70 awards, Comsys an indigenous ICT company leads the ICT sector with 18 awards, evidence of the firm’s resilience and a strong commitment to its customers.



DVLA leads in the public sector with eight awards, while Standard Chartered Bank leads in the banking sector. Its investment in digital channels has paid off.



Hubtel and ZeePay lead in the fintech industry, while Tecno’s constant innovation- transforming from basic and affordable products to all the brands earned them 10 awards.



The table however indicates that the insurance sector shows the least technological growth as only one company has received an award to date.

New entrants like CSquared, Cyberteq and cloudware made it to the league with few awards.



GITTA is the most celebrated industry award and has grown to be the ‘Oscars’ of the ICT and Telecom industry attracting the crème de la crème and top decision-makers in the sector while promoting and inspiring innovation in Ghana’s ICT industry as a regional leader.



The 12th edition of the awards has been slated for Friday, the 21st of October 2022