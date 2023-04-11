GISF Signs MOU With WiCyS West Africa To Promote Cybersecurity Awareness

General News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: William Beeko, Contributor

The Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) West Africa, an affiliate of Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) Global.



The move is to boost collaboration between the two parties as they all work towards a common goal of intensifying online safety and cybersecurity efforts.



GISF has been operating the Child Online Protection Initiative (COP) since the year 2014 when it was founded.



GISF’s partners include schools, businesses, foundations, government agencies, and individuals who care about safety for their communities and loved ones.



WiCyS West Africa on the other hand, is an affiliate of Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) Global, a global community which helps to build a strong cybersecurity workforce with gender equality by facilitating recruitment, mentorship, career guidance, retention, and advancement for women in the cybersecurity space.



The WiCyS West Africa Affiliate, and its new partner the Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF) both welcomed the new partnership with the hope of working together to achieve their targets in relation to online safety matters.



"I must say that GISF is indeed honoured to partner the WiCyS West Africa since we both share in the vision to help eliminate all dangers of exposing children to the bad side of the Internet.



We act as a public media voice about online security, online sexual exploitation, sexual abuse images of child victims and social media as we apply to diverse disenfranchised populations, we present pro-social, restorative, and respectful approaches to these issues," Mr. Emmanuel Adinkrah, the president of GISF stated.



He said GISF has an exceptional reputation for up-to-date, research-based materials and usable resources distributed through our website, database of articles, blog posts and social media contributions.



"A lot of individuals and organization committed to building awareness and delivering strategies to keep our youth safe while they engage in online activities have shared our efforts."



On the part of WiCyS West Africa Affiliate, the signing of the MoU with GISF: It is a privilege to partner since it is among our mission to get more women into cybersecurity through cybersecurity awareness which includes the protection of the vulnerable especially women and children online.