GIS intercepts 800 parcels of Indian hemp

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: GNA

Personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), stationed at the Nyive Border, in the Volta Region, have seized 896 slabs of substance, sus­pected to be Indian hemp, at Cave, also in the region.



The parcels of Indian hemp in rectangular shapes were in sacks, with the inscription “70” and no one had so far claimed ownership.



Superintendent Courage Ameg­be, Commander, Operation Calm Life Patrol Team, Nyive Sector, confirmed the interception.



He disclosed that at about 10:30pm last Friday, personnel of GIS intercepted the substance while on night duties along an unapproved route.



Sup Amegbe said upon reaching Cave at an unapproved route along Shia and Nyive Border, the per­sonnel came across slaps of Indian hemp in 12 sacks in the bush.



He said the personnel transport­ed the Indian hemp to the main border post at Nyive.



He said officials of Narcotics Control Commission, Ho, were invited to Nyive to take charge of the consignment.



Sup Amegbe admonished the public to desist from the use and trade in Indian hemp and other illicit goods and called on the citizenry to provide information leading to the arrest of people who deal in drugs